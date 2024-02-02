Heavy fighting continues for Tabaiivka, artillery dueling goes on - Defence Forces

Ukrainian soldiers are fighting for the village of Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region, which is not under the control of the Russian occupiers.

This was stated by the head of the press service of the eastern group of troops, Illia Yevlash, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The frontline is still very dynamic, the enemy continues its offensive, particularly near Kupiansk. Heavy fighting is also taking place for Tabaivka, the village is not under the control of the occupants and artillery duels are taking place there. In addition, the enemy continues to exert pressure in the Bakhmut direction, using heavy artillery, UAVs, kamikaze drones and drop tactics on the positions of our defenders. Moreover, our troops managed to eliminate over 200 occupants in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction over the last day, including 228 militants and 75 more samples of weapons and military equipment," he said.

According to Yevlash, Ukrainian Armed Forces killed and wounded 95 occupants and destroyed 70 pieces of military equipment in the Bakhmut direction.

"Specifically, in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy keeps about 40,000 troops, more than 500 tanks, 650 armoured personnel carriers, 430 artillery systems and more than 150 MLRS. In the Lyman sector, the enemy has concentrated almost 57,000 occupants, as well as 500 tanks, more than 110 armoured personnel carriers, 534 artillery systems and almost 200 MLRS. The enemy does not abandon its intention to continue preparing its reserves. We do not see that the enemy is going to stop its hostilities after a certain period of time," he added.

Read more: At least three Russian planes were shot down at Belbek airfield - Ihnat