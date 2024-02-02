Russian Federation reduced Lancet attacks, drone production decreases due to explosion at Sergiev Posad plant - Forbes

The explosion at the plant in Sergiyev Posad on August 9, 2023, could have crushed the production of Russian Lancet drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Forbes.

For example, in August 2023, the Russians used 126 Lancets, but in December the number of kamikaze drone strikes was reduced to 59.

"Instead of growing, Lancet production was reduced. Something happened in August that prevented ZALA (ZALA Aero Group is a Russian company specializing in the development of drones. - Ed.) from turning the Lancet body into a finished product," the publication writes.

Forbes notes that the Lancet consists of imported components, including the engine and onboard electronics. The Russians produce only airframes, power supply and cameras on their own.

The authors of the article suggest that the explosion at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant could have interrupted the supply of cameras for kamikaze drones. Thus, the decline in Lancet's production may be related to the explosion at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant in Sergiev Posad, Moscow Region, on August 9, 2023.

