The continuation of the trade liberalization regime between the EU and Ukraine provides for quantitative restrictions for three agricultural products, but not their prohibition.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

She noted that Brussels proposes to continue to keep EU markets open to Ukraine, while there are reservations about automatic safeguards, which, however, do not apply to all agricultural products, but only to three positions. This mechanism will be applied if individual EU member states prove that their producers are suffering damage.

"However, the level of fuse use is at the average import level for 2022-2023. That is, we are not talking about a ban. There are quantitative restrictions. But I believe that the most important thing in the proposal (which has yet to be approved) is to keep European markets mostly open for Ukrainian products," Maternova said.

Trade liberalization between the EU and Ukraine

On January 31, the European Commission proposed to extend for another year the so-called autonomous trade measures for goods produced in Ukraine and Moldova, which means the continuation of the trade liberalization regime between the EU and both countries.

The EU's autonomous trade measures for Ukraine were introduced on June 4, 2022 to support the Ukrainian economy.