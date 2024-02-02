Russian statements about capture of Bohdanivka are not true. Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold half of settlement - Colonel Sidorin

Serhii Sidorin, colonel, commander of the 4th Battalion Tactical Group of the National Guard of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold half of Bohdanivka. At the same time, the combat line in the Bakhmut sector is dynamic, with some positions changing hands within a day.

He said this on Espresso TV, Censor.NET reports.

"The Bakhmut direction remains difficult, the enemy does not abandon attempts to conduct assault operations. There were 5 combat engagements with the enemy yesterday. The hottest spots today are Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka. Despite the statements of the Russian media about the capture of Bohdanivka, this is not true. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold half of this settlement. The combat line is dynamic, some positions change hands within a day," said the National Guard colonel.

Read more: Russian Federation reduced Lancet attacks, drone production decreases due to explosion at Sergiev Posad plant - Forbes

According to him, as for the village of Ivanivske, the enemy is trying to use assault actions with equipment to quickly approach the positions of Ukrainian defenders and land their troops there. However, such attempts are detected by aerial reconnaissance in a timely manner, and fire is applied, forcing the invader to abandon his actions.

"Regarding the settlement of Klishchiivka. The Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted counter-assault operations, capturing several positions that the enemy had occupied earlier. The line of contact is 5-7 km from Chasiv Yar, so the enemy is able to fire at the town from large-caliber artillery systems, and in favorable weather conditions, use aviation, reconnaissance and strike UAVs," noted Serhii Sidorin.