Draft law on mobilization lacks provision on rotation - "servant of people" Zavitnevych

Oleksandr Zavitnevych, chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence and a member of the Servant of the People party, believes that the new government draft law on mobilization lacks a provision for rotation.

"At the legislative level, there must be at least some provision on rotation and its duration. Now there is no such version, although we talked about it a lot at the committee," Zavitnevych said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, the committee chairman noted that people's deputies are likely to propose this provision in amendments to the bill between the first and second readings.

According to Zavitnevych, it is difficult to agree with the draft law's proposal to mobilize convicts.

"I would not mobilize convicts. This is my personal opinion. I am against it. Why? In the 50s of the last century, when former prisoners who had served their sentences joined the USSR Armed Forces, many military men say that the "hazing" began from then on," Zavitnevych said, emphasizing that the military also oppose such a provision in the legislation.

"So we will discuss and argue...," the people's deputy emphasized.

The head of the committee noted that the draft law on mobilization proposes about 150 amendments to existing laws.

According to Zavitnevych, it is positive that the legislation proposes to introduce a provision stating that persons with disabilities are not subject to military service during mobilization.

Among the advantages of the draft law, the committee chairman noted the provision on the right to discharge from military service of servicemen released from captivity if they do not wish to serve further.

"The 36-month provision (the possibility of dismissal after 36 months of continuous service under martial law - Ed.) is very important, and the military has also talked about it. As for conscripts, it was also decided that they would be dismissed. And conscript service will be replaced, as we have been talking about for a long time, by initial basic training. Military basic training - we can call it that. And all citizens must undergo this training," Zavitnevych said.

Among the proposed progressive innovations, Zavitnevych mentioned the provision for an additional 90-day leave (without division into units) with the preservation of financial support for military personnel after their release from captivity (except for those who decided to resign from military service - IF-U).

"And, remember, there was a lot of talk about justice, so that civil servants, law enforcement officers, and other categories should be subject to reservation... The draft law also provides for this," Zavitnevych said.

Answering a question about the terms of consideration of the draft law in the Verkhovna Rada, the committee chairman reminded of the 14 days provided for submitting alternative draft laws, although he suggested that the Verkhovna Rada could shorten this period.

"If the Verkhovna Rada votes to shorten the deadline for submitting alternative bills to 7 days, we can vote in the first reading the next day. It all depends on the hall," Zavitnevych summarized.