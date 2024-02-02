UN on Russian attack on Beryslav, where French volunteers were killed: constant attacks on humanitarian workers must be stopped

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, condemned the strikes, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of humanitarian workers.

This is stated in Brown's statement on the UN website, Censor.NET reports.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news that two humanitarian workers from the NGO HEKS/EPER were killed and others injured in a strike on February 1 in southern Ukraine. My thoughts are with their families and colleagues at this terrible time.

I was shocked to learn that their vehicles had been targeted similarly to the tragic incident in Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine just a week ago, when a humanitarian aid vehicle was hit and a humanitarian worker was injured," the statement said.

Brown also reminded that last year 50 humanitarian workers were killed or injured in Ukraine. 11 of them were killed in the line of duty.

"Since the beginning of the year, these constant attacks seem to have even increased. In January alone, five humanitarian workers were injured. And this comes at a time when people in frontline communities are already facing a complicated humanitarian situation, as the Russian Federation's invasion has affected all aspects of their daily lives.

International humanitarian law prohibits the targeting of humanitarian workers. The persistent violation of international humanitarian law must be the subject of constant attention in the world," Brown emphasized.

As a reminder, on February 1, Russian invaders shelled Beryslav of the Kherson region, once again. The shelling killed 2 and injured 3 foreign volunteers.

In his turn, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the killing of the volunteers and called the Russian attack a cowardly and unworthy action.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne said that Russia must be held accountable for its actions.