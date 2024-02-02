Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in seven directions during February 2, 29 attacks repelled near Avdiivka - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on February 2, 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening report states: "The seven hundred and ninth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Over the last day, 55 combat engagements took place. The enemy also launched 50 air strikes and fired 19 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Residential private and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The occupiers conducted an air strike near Vilkhuvatka in the Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Senkivka, Prohres, Zoria, Hremiach in Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volodymyrivka, Hrabovske, Popivka in Sumy region; Udy, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Potykhonove in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The occupants also launched air strikes near the settlements of Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled three attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The invaders shelled about 15 settlements with artillery and mortars, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 19 attacks near Avdiivka and another 10 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, and Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Berdychi, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The occupants tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation here 6 times. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, our soldiers repelled an enemy attack south of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vuhledar and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, and Pyatikhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, 6 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made during the day. Kherson, Beryslav, Inhulets in the Kherson region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region came under artillery and mortar fire. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Kherson and Respublikaets in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile units struck 3 enemy ammunition depots".

