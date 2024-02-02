Japan has already provided over $4.5 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine

To date, financial assistance to Ukraine from Japan has already exceeded $4.5 billion.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting.

The head of government thanked Japan for almost $400 million that came to the state budget of Ukraine at the end of last month and stressed that this is an important support that will help the government finance social programs.

"Today, financial assistance from Japan has already exceeded $4.5 billion. Japan now ranks 4th among our partners in terms of budget support," the Prime Minister emphasized.

According to him, the Ukrainian side sees a genuine interest of the Japanese government and business in joint projects in various fields, as well as in Ukraine as an investment platform.

"That is why this month our government delegation will visit Tokyo, where the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Recovery and Economic Growth will take place. We want to reach a new level of cooperation, especially in terms of investment and joint projects," Shmyhal said.

