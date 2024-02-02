Production of drones, shells, and more: Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters

At today’s meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, five issues were discussed to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities. In particular, the issue of Ukrainian production of drones and shells.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The first issue of discussion was about Ukrainian drone production.

According to Zelenskyy, procurement contracts have been increased for 2024 and an additional budget has been planned specifically for drones. Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Defense Minister Rustem Umierov reported on this issue at the meeting.

"Overall, more than 90% of the drones at the front this year are domestically produced. I am grateful to every Ukrainian company that works for our strength. I thank everyone who trains drone operators. I thank every volunteer who helps," the president wrote.

The second issue was the production and import of shells

"We are also increasing contracts. And we are speeding up the production. The Minister of Defense made a report. I thank everyone who works 24/7 at the production facilities," the Head of State emphasized.

The third issue was the situation at the front

The situation on all fronts was discussed. The President emphasized the complexity of the situation in the area of Avdiivka.

Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and commanders of the sectors Eduard Moskalev and Oleksandr Syrskyi made reports on the issue.

"I am grateful to all Ukrainian soldiers who are holding their positions and destroying the enemy. We are working with partners to give Ukrainian soldiers more strength," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters: Increasing production of drones and shells, situation at front

The fourth issue of the discussion concerned fortifications

"Building up fortifications. Prime Minister Shmyhal's report on funding. Report of the Minister of Defense on the timing of tasks. We are implementing it quickly. I thank everyone involved," the Head of State summarized.

The fifth issue was energy.

We discussed restoring the energy sector after the Russian strikes, physical protection of the energy sector, and our systemic steps.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, and heads of energy companies Oleksii Chernyshov and Volodymyr Kudrytskyi reported.

According to the President, Ukraine is going through this heating season steadily.

"I am grateful to all our energy sector employees and to every soldier who protects us from Russian missiles and drones. The stability of our state and each of its systems is a prerequisite for Ukraine's strength," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

See more: Zelenskyy discusses deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Borg. PHOTOS