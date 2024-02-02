Russians carried out 50 air strikes, fired 19 MLRS attacks on February 2 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on Russian air and missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine on February 2, 2024

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "There were 55 combat engagements during the day. The enemy also carried out 50 air strikes and fired 19 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Residential private and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

