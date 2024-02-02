Two new air defense systems that shoot down everything have been delivered to Ukraine - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Volodymyr Zelneskyy announced the delivery of two more air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelenskyy's video address.

"We are already preparing international work for the next few weeks. We need even more activity for the sake of our common strength. Not only for Ukraine and Ukrainians, not only for Europe, but for all those in the world who seek stability and value human life. There will be appropriate formats of work, new packages of support for Ukraine - we are preparing the details.

And the main news today is the news we have all been waiting for, for which we have been working for months at various levels. The result is that two more air defense systems have been supplied to Ukraine. All the details, of course, should not be discussed in public. But these are systems that shoot down everything. We will defend the regions. The systems are still not enough to fully protect Ukraine, but we are working for this every day.



I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine! I am grateful to everyone who strengthens Ukraine! I am grateful to every one who fights and works for Ukraine to win!

Glory to Ukraine!" - the President said.

