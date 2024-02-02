ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14636 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 228 88
USA (3657) Mike Pompeo (28) Andrii Iermak (171)

Former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Kyiv and meets with head of presidential office

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Kyiv on February 2 and held a working meeting with the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak.

According to Censor.NET, Yermak reported this in the social network X.

Yermak said: "I met with a sincere friend of Ukraine, former US Secretary of State and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

He emphasized the need to give a clear signal to Russia that its aggression cannot violate the sovereignty of independent states and determine the fate of other free nations."

Read more: Pompeo: US does not support Ukraine enough

Помпео в Києві

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 