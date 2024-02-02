Former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Kyiv and meets with head of presidential office
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Kyiv on February 2 and held a working meeting with the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak.
According to Censor.NET, Yermak reported this in the social network X.
Yermak said: "I met with a sincere friend of Ukraine, former US Secretary of State and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
He emphasized the need to give a clear signal to Russia that its aggression cannot violate the sovereignty of independent states and determine the fate of other free nations."
