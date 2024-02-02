ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14636 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
1 460 6
cruise missile (387) atack (103) drones (1127) Air forces (637) air alert (116)

Russians have launched attack drones - they are flying to Kirovohrad region. Missile threat in Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Ударний дрон Шахед

On the evening of February 2, Russian troops launched attack drones into Ukraine from the south.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

At 9:21 p.m., the Air Force reported the threat of the use of air strikes: "The activity of enemy tactical aircraft is detected in the eastern and southeastern directions!"

Read more: Former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Kyiv and meets with head of presidential office

At 9:31 p.m., a UAV was reported flying on the border of Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in the direction of Kirovohrad region.

At 9:50 p.m., the Air Force reported a missile threat in Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

Карта Повітряної тривоги в Україні 2 лютого 2024 року
Карта Повітряної тривоги в Україні 2 лютого 2024 року

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 