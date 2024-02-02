1 460 6
Russians have launched attack drones - they are flying to Kirovohrad region. Missile threat in Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions
On the evening of February 2, Russian troops launched attack drones into Ukraine from the south.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
At 9:21 p.m., the Air Force reported the threat of the use of air strikes: "The activity of enemy tactical aircraft is detected in the eastern and southeastern directions!"
At 9:31 p.m., a UAV was reported flying on the border of Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in the direction of Kirovohrad region.
At 9:50 p.m., the Air Force reported a missile threat in Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.
