Fire broke out at the Volgograd Oil Refinery: regional authorities announced UAV attack

On the night of 3 February, a fire broke out at a Volgograd oil refinery in Russia. According to the Emergencies Ministry, oil products were burning over an area of 300 square metres.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Volgograd Region Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"The Central Emergency Control Centre received a report of a fire in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd. Upon arrival of the first fire and rescue crews, it was found that an oil spill was burning over an area of 300 square meters. Fire and rescue crews of the Volgograd Fire and Rescue Garrison are working at the scene. No one was killed or injured. The cause is under investigation," the Russian agency said in a statement.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations assured that the fire had been extinguished.

Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov said on his Telegram channel that air defences had allegedly repelled a UAV attack on the region at night and that the fall of the downed UAV had caused a fire at the Volgograd Oil Refinery.

"The open fire has been extinguished, there are no casualties," the official assures.

According to local media reports, a fire broke out at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery in Volgograd.

Attacks on Russian refineries

On 29 January, a drone crashed at the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl and caused a fire. The drone was found near a hydrocracker unit.

On 25 January, a drone struck Rosneft's Tuapse refinery. A fire broke out and a vacuum unit burned down. As a result, the company was paralyzed. According to sources, it will not be able to resume production quickly: repairs are expected to last until the end of February or early March.

On 21 January, Ukrainian drones attacked the Novatek terminal in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, on 19 January - the Rosneft oil depot in the town of Klintsy, Bryansk region, and on 18 January - the St Petersburg oil terminal," the newspaper writes.