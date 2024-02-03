"Shahed" attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: there were several hits, fires broke out. PHOTO

On the night of 3 February, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones. 5 "Shahed" were destroyed by the AC "East". However, there were several hits.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, two fires broke out. Almost 15,000 people in the area are without electricity. There are also two boiler houses in Kryvyi Rih that supply 43,000 subscribers.

"The city's high-speed tram is partially de-energized. Some families were also left without water supply," the statement said.

Shelling of the Nikopol region

Lysak also informs that last night the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district with artillery. Two private houses, an outbuilding, and a power line were damaged.

According to the RMA, there were no fatalities or injuries.

What is known about the Shaheds attack on the night of 3 February

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 14 enemy Shaheds were destroyed.