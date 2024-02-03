SSU’s drones "organized" fire at oil refinery in Volgograd - sources. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today’s "bavovna" at one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Volgograd is the result of a successful attack by SSU’s drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Our sources say that two drones hit the primary refining unit, without which the refinery will lose a significant part of its production capacity.

"The SSU continues to systematically destroy the infrastructure used by Russia to wage war in Ukraine. By targeting oil refineries that work for the Russian military-industrial complex, we not only cut off the logistics of fuel supplies for enemy vehicles but also reduced the Russian budget. The "bavovna" at Russian refineries will continue," the source said.

In late January, SBU drones attacked a marine terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, and an oil refinery in Tuapse. According to Reuters, these attacks reduced Russian exports of oil products by almost a third.

Attacks on Russian refineries

On 29 January, a drone crashed at the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl and caused a fire. The drone was found near a hydrocracker unit.

On 25 January, a drone struck Rosneft's Tuapse refinery. A fire broke out and a vacuum unit burned down. As a result, the company was paralyzed. According to sources, it will not be able to resume production quickly: repairs are expected to last until the end of February or early March.

On 21 January, Ukrainian drones attacked the Novatek terminal in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, on 19 January - the Rosneft oil depot in the town of Klintsy, Bryansk region, and on 18 January - the St Petersburg oil terminal," the newspaper writes.