Duda expressed doubts about de-occupation of Crimea. Ambassador Zvarych responded: "Crimea is Ukraine: it is and it will be". VIDEO

Polish President Andrzej Duda questioned the return of Crimea to Ukraine, after which Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said that the de-occupation of the peninsula is a "common task and duty with the free world".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Thus, the Polish media began to spread Andrzej Duda's statement in an interview with Kanal Zero.

Crimea is mentioned at the 27th minute of the interview.

"Today, Russia is trying to win in Ukraine. I will say this: if Russia retains the territories of Ukraine, it will actually be a victory for Russia and then the likelihood of a new attack by Russia will be very high," Duda said.

When asked about Crimea, Duda said he did not know whether Ukraine would get it back.

"I don't know if Ukraine will get back Crimea, but I believe it will get back Donetsk and Luhansk," he said.

According to Duda, Crimea is "a special place, including for historical reasons". "Because in fact, if we look historically, it has been in Russian hands for a long time," Duda said.

In turn, Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych tweeted on 3 February that "Crimea is Ukraine: it is and it will be."

"International law is the basis. Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea is a war crime for which it will be punished. De-occupation of Crimea is our common task and duty with the free world. We will do it without question. We believe and act together," Zvarych stressed.