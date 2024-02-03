Russia has formed new special assault unit "Storm Gladiator" from recruited prisoners - National Resistance Centre

According to the information available to the NRC, Russia has formed a new special assault unit called Storm Gladiator from prisoners recruited for the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this is a privileged semi-secret battalion consisting of several hundred convicts with combat experience, and is called "gladiators" in honour of the former general of the 58th Army with the call sign "Spartak".

"The battalion is commanded by a former police officer convicted of a brutal murder. This unit selects people with a high level of physical fitness, experience in law enforcement agencies, as well as combat veterans. In addition, former Wagnerian and Kadyrovites from the Akhmat unit, which is part of the Russian Guard, train the 'gladiators' at the training ground," the statement said.

