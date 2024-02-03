After statement on Crimea, Duda stressed that Ukraine must win: "Russian imperialism must be defeated"

Polish President Andrzej Duda, following his controversial statement on the special situation around Crimea, said that the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories is a crime.

"My actions and position on Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine have been clear from day one: Russia violates international law, is an aggressor and an occupier," Duda said, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

Duda stressed that Russian aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of internationally recognised Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, is a crime.

"This war cannot end with Russia's victory. Russian imperialism must be stopped, defeated and blocked for the future. Ukraine must win because this war must be won by the free world. We all stand shoulder to shoulder with a free, sovereign and independent Ukraine against aggression and brutal imperialism!" the Polish President stressed.

President Duda's statement on Crimea

On Friday, in an interview with Kanal Zero, Duda said he did not know whether Ukraine would return Crimea. He stressed that he believes that Ukraine will return Donetsk and Luhansk.

He added that the Crimean peninsula is "special for historical reasons" because "if you look historically, it was under Russian control for most of the time."