Russians are preparing programme of mass settlement of occupied Zaporizhzhia region, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

The Russian occupiers plan to carry out a mass resettlement of residents of the Russian Federation, Belarus and Kazakhstan to the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Pravda.

"The enemy has approved a new programme called 'Zaporizhzhia Virgin Lands' - they are trying to carry out a mass resettlement of Russian citizens to the temporarily occupied territory. And not only Russian citizens, they are now looking for people from different parts of the Russian Federation, citizens of Belarus and Kazakhstan to come to the temporarily occupied territory," Fedorov said.

According to Fedorov, the enemy intends to solve two problems in this way.

"1) to extinguish the resistance that continues to exist in the temporary occupation, to replace the gene pool, to replace the population.

2) they have a huge shortage of personnel in the temporarily occupied territory because our residents do not agree to cooperate with the enemy on a massive scale, they have a 1:4 shortage of doctors, they have a shortage of builders.

Therefore, they are ready to buy personnel to move to the temporarily occupied territory, settle in our seized apartments and houses, and thus solve their demographic problems," Fedorov added.