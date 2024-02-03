Defence Forces repelled enemy attacks in 6 sectors over 3 February, 23 attacks repelled near Avdiivka - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 3 February 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening report reads: "The seven hundred and tenth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armoured vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 45 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy carried out 54 air strikes and fired 33 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Residential private and apartment buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

Watch more: Soldiers of 103rd Brigade hit Russian tank with drone. VIDEO

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out air strikes in the vicinity of populated areas: Budarky, Kolodiazne, and Hryhorivka in the Kharkiv region. Over 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Karpovychi, Chernihiv region; Stepok, Hrabovske, Popivka, Mohrytsia, Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy also conducted air strikes in the vicinity of the settlements: Kupiansk, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanske forestry in the Luhansk region, Terniv and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops. About 15 localities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnekamianske, Vyimka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

See more: Russians drop missile on school in Kachkarivka, Kherson region. PHOTOS

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 3 attacks near Pervomaiske, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy also conducted an air strike near the town of Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. Over 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 6 times with the support of aviation. Such settlements of Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, two enemy attacks were repelled in the area south of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region. The enemy conducted air strikes near Staromaiorske, Vuhledar and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Prechystivka, Staromaiorske, and Rivne in the Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhia region. Over 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Gas pipeline damaged during shelling of Kherson territorial community by occupants. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Centre in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 4 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Chervonyi Maiak, Krynky, Zmiivka in the Kherson region. The city of Kherson and the settlements of Chervonyi Mayak, Tokarivka, Sadove, Kizomys in the Kherson region came under artillery and mortar fire. The enemy also fired from multiple launch rocket systems near the settlements of Ivanivka, Krynky, and Inzhenerne in Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Missile troops struck 1 area of concentration of enemy personnel and 1 enemy artillery unit."