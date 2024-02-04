War for Ukraine is struggle for world peace - Speaker of Latvian Seimas Mierinia

It is necessary to urgently provide military support to Ukraine, because as long as countries delay, people die on the battlefield.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the speaker of the Latvian Seimas Daiga Mieriņa in an interview with "Voice of America".

"Ukraine is fighting for us to have a peaceful life, for our children to go to school and study there, for us to go to work and do our own business. Ukrainians pay a high price for us to have these opportunities. And that's why I want to emphasize that the war for Ukraine is a struggle for peace in the whole world," says the politician.

On February 1, the EU approved funding for Ukraine for 50 billion euros, however, according to Mieriņa, the EU should help Ukraine even more, especially by providing military support.

"Many major European countries have stepped up and changed their attitude. If recently we saw some doubts about whether it is worth sending missiles or other weapons to Ukraine, now the rhetoric has changed. It is clear that to achieve a result, we need decisive, quick actions," she says.

Mieriņa calls the development of the military industry and weapons production such concrete steps on the part of European countries. In particular, increasing the production of 155-mm ammunition, which is in short supply in Ukraine.

In addition, according to the speaker, it is necessary to introduce sanctions that will bring the Russians to justice for war crimes and confiscate Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine. She also noted that it is necessary to convey to everyone: the threat of the expansion of Russian aggression is real.

"We have been warning European countries and other countries of the world for many years that Russia poses a threat of aggression. Putin has always used force to achieve his goals," the spokeswoman explains.

She cites the example of the war in Chechnya, the invasion of Georgia, the illegal annexation of Crimea, and adds that Russia's impunity has led to the country feeling that it can dictate the world order.

"With each subsequent attack, Putin's popularity grew. And Putin felt that he could achieve what he wanted with the help of force. We need to hold Russia accountable for its actions," the official reasoned.

She said that during meetings in the Congress, delegates from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia shared with the Americans their own historical experience of occupation, genocide, and Russification. Mierinya says that the citizens of their countries remember this well and will continue to remind the world about Russia's threats and actions.

"Russia is compared to cancer, but we are sure that Russia is worse than cancer. The tentacles of the Russian Federation are spreading all over the world. Russian citizens live everywhere and spread chaos. They are trying to undermine democracy. If we don't stop Russia, it will continue to repeat these things again and again, and not only in the Baltics but also elsewhere," says Mieriņa.