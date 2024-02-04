We need to stop talking about stalemate and that time is not on Ukraine’s side - Cameron

Western politicians and the media should refrain from pessimistic statements about the prospects of the war in Ukraine, since time is on the side of Kyiv and its allies.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Glavkom, British Foreign Minister David Cameron said this in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"We need to stop talking about the stalemate and that time is not on Ukraine's side. Our economy is 25 times larger than Russia's, and we are more than capable of demonstrating that time is on our side, and not on the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin," the head of the British Foreign Ministry emphasized.

According to him, Russia had already suffered a huge strategic defeat when it started the war. Cameron said that he wants to convey this point of view to the American ex-president Donald Trump if he becomes the head of the country again according to the results of the presidential elections, which will be held in the USA in November this year.

According to the British minister, interaction with Trump on a personal level will have to be built in a different way than with the current US leader Joe Biden, however, British and American military and intelligence personnel are used to and able to work together, and the two countries' values and approaches to many problems are also very similar.