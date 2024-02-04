Schools plan to teach children to assemble drones in occupied territories - National Resistance Centre

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories plan to introduce a UAV technology module in labour lessons to teach children how to assemble drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Resistance Centre.

According to the National Resistance Centre, the module will be dedicated to the study of technologies, design features and assembly of drones for military purposes.

In addition, students will be encouraged to continue their studies in technical specialities and work at military factories.

The centre notes that the Kremlin considers UAV control to be one of the key skills in preparation for military service.

