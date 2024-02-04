Zelenskyy appoints Ivan Fedorov as head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Miitary Administration. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ivan Fedorov as the new head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant decree published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Ivan Sergiyovych Fedorov as the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration," the document says.

"Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed me as the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration by his decree," Ivan Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, his goal remains the same: to unite efforts to bring Ukraine's victory closer. The tasks are clear:

Strengthening the defence capability of the Zaporizhzhia region and full support for the military,

providing comprehensive assistance to residents and IDPs in the government-controlled area and advocating for the rights of people who remain under occupation,

preparing for the restoration of community life after de-occupation.

"During two years of full-scale war, I did this together with the Melitopol team as mayor. Now I am responsible for consolidating the joint actions of Zaporizhzhia communities at the regional level," added Fedorov.

