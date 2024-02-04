ENG
War in Ukraine
Russian Army Defense Ministry elimination Oleksandr Pavliuk

Over week, Defence Forces destroyed about 6640 occupiers and 924 pieces of weapons and military equipment, - Ministry of Defence. ІНФОГРАФІКА

War in Ukraine

In the week from 28 January to 4 February 2024, the Ukrainian Defence Forces killed about 6,640 enemy personnel.

This was reported by Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment:

  • 63 tanks;
  • 147 armoured combat vehicles;
  • 234 artillery systems;
  • 7 MLRS;
  • 3 air defence systems;
  • 1 ship;
  • 290 units of vehicles;
  • 43 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed one aircraft, 3 cruise missiles and 132 UAVs.

Втрати окупантів за тиждень

