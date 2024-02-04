Zelenskyy visits AC East location: discusses air cover for cities and use of air defence systems

During a working visit to the Dnipropetrovsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the location of the Eastern Air Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and presented state awards to pilots.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Presidential Office.

As noted, the head of state heard a report from the commander of the Eastern Military Command Ivan Terebukha on air cover for cities and communities, critical infrastructure and the front line.

The President was informed of the details of a series of Russian attacks on facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region using UAVs and measures to enhance the effectiveness of Ukrainian mobile fire groups and electronic warfare to repel enemy drone attacks.

"They also discussed the peculiarities of using Western and hybrid air defence systems, as well as the prospects for strengthening the capabilities of the AC East complex, taking into account future arms supplies," the statement said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke to the military and awarded combat pilots. The defenders of the sky received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the I-II degrees and the Order of Courage of the I degree from the President.

"I see before me powerful warriors who defend our sky and protect Ukraine, our homes, our people - children and adults - from the sky. Thank you for your accurate actions, for the destruction of the enemy. I wish you all health and victory. And please convey our gratitude to your brothers-in-arms," the Head of State said.