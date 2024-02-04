Another 35 people, including three children, evacuated from de-occupied territories of Kherson region

Another 35 people, including three children, were evacuated from the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"35 residents, including 3 children, were evacuated from the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Humanitarian aid is being distributed to residents of the Kherson region. Yesterday, residents of the liberated territories received 1225 food packages, 3301 loaves of bread, 250 servings of hot meals, and 1320 litres of drinking water from international NGOs, philanthropists, and volunteers. People also received more than 52 cubic metres of firewood," the RMA said.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS