US government will not interfere in this issue, - Sullivan on Zaluzhnyi’s possible resignation

National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan said that the United States should not interfere in the possible dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, Sullivan said this in an interview with CBS.

"The US government should not interfere in this matter in any way. That's why we stay away from these personnel decisions."

According to him, it is Kyiv's sovereign right and the right of the President of Ukraine to make his own personnel decisions.

"We have made it clear that we are not going to take part in this particular decision. We said that directly to the Ukrainians," Sullivan said.

