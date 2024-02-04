There were 59 combat engagements over the last day. Ukrainian troops repelled 21 occupiers’ attacks in Avdiivka direction, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 4 February 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The seven hundred and eleventh day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues. The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aviation and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armoured vehicles," the statement said.

Thus, the operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were 59 combat engagements during the day. The enemy also carried out 32 air strikes and fired 37 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Seversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out air strikes near Mala Vovcha, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, Kolodiazne in the Kharkiv region. More than 35 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy, Baranivka, Hremyach, Bohdanove in the Chernihiv region; Volodymyrivka, Stepok, Pokrovka, Hrabovske in the Sumy region; Vesele, Hatyshche, Budarky in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled three attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops. About 15 localities suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was unsuccessfully trying to improve its tactical position. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Nyzhyk in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 10 attacks near Tonenke, Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops. More than 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 5 times. Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Heorhievka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. He conducted an air strike near Staromayorske in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks north of Pryiutne and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of our troops. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on 30 settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Centre in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, two unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops were made during the day. The city of Kherson and the localities of Tokarivka, Darivka and Dniprovske came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. The enemy also fired from multiple rocket launchers at the areas of Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck at 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.