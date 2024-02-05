As for war on ground, there is stalemate, it’s fact - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation on the frontline had reached a deadlock due to delays in the supply of military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai1

According to the President, "as for the war on the ground, there is a stalemate, it is a fact" because "there were delays with equipment, and delays mean mistakes".

"We are fighting against terrorists who have one of the largest armies in the world, ammunition is not enough, we need modern technical means," Zelenskyy stressed.

At the same time, he noted that the naval operation "brought positive results".

Read more: I’m thinking about dismissing Zaluzhnyi, - Zelenskyy

"Russia lost a lot of ships, and we managed to build a grain corridor in the Black Sea, so this pragmatic part of the operation with an impact on the economy was carried out positively," the President stressed.

He also said that the Russian army was not able to make significant progress, it had been stopped.

"In two years, it is important that we have managed to defend our country. About 26% of the country's territory is still under occupation, but we see that the Russian army is not able to make significant progress. We stopped them," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Maximum respect, gratitude to all those who fight and work for state - Zelenskyy visits Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions on 4 February. VIDEO