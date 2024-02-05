US Senate approves draft law to help Ukraine. Biden urges Congress to pass it

US senators released details of a bipartisan draft law based on the US President’s request for additional funding for national security, including support for Ukraine and Israel, totalling $118 billion.

According to Censor.NET, this is written by BBC.

The long-awaited draft law provides for $60.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, $14.1 billion for Israel, and $20.2 billion to strengthen security at the US border.

In addition, the document provides funding for humanitarian aid for operations in the Red Sea and Taiwan.

US President Joe Biden expressed support for the draft law, which contains a bipartisan agreement on the border and assistance to Ukraine, and called on Congress to speed up its adoption in both chambers.

A preliminary vote is expected in the middle of the week, but it is already clear that the bill is facing serious opposition in the Republican-dominated House of Representatives. House Speaker Mike Johnson has already said he promises to block it.

"A bipartisan national security agreement will allow the United States to continue our vital work with partners around the world to defend Ukraine's freedom and support its ability to defend itself against Russian aggression. As I've said before, if we don't stop Putin's quest for power and control over Ukraine, he will not limit himself to Ukraine, and the costs to America will rise," Biden said in a special address released by the White House.

