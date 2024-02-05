7 515 14
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 389,560 people (+ 810 per day), 6348 tanks, 9349 artillery systems, 11822 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 389,560 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.02.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 389560 (+810) people,
- tanks - 6348 (+5) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 11822 (+4) units,
- artillery systems - 9349 (+18) units,
- MLRS - 979 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 664 (+1) units,
- aircraft - 332 (+0) од,
- helicopters - 324 (+0) од,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 7173 (+0),
- cruise missiles - 1848 (+0),
- ships /boats - 24 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12412 (+19) units,
- special equipment - 1486 (+7)
