We have always set conditions for providing assistance to Ukraine - EU Ambassador Mathernova

Supporting and respecting democratic institutions has always been a conditionality of assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"For all our lending over the past ten years, both in the form of macro-financial assistance and budget support, we have always set conditions. This is not the first time," she said.

According to Mathernova, a precondition for supporting Ukraine under this mechanism will be that Ukraine continues to support and respect democratic institutions.

"But this was a precondition for all our macro-financial assistance before. The wording was taken from previous instruments," the ambassador added.

The diplomat said that the conditions have not changed in ten years. "They are called preliminary conditions. There are specific conditions for each tranche, etc. But the pre-condition is that Ukraine is a democratic pluralistic country," she said.

Assessing the level of democracy in Ukraine, Mathernova said: "I think that in a country that is at war, under martial law, there are obviously obstacles to the full arsenal of rights. But Ukraine is a country at war."

Read more: EU Ambassador Mathernova on trade liberalization with Ukraine: Agreement provides not ban, but restrictions for three items