Zelenskyy submits draft laws to Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law in Ukraine and introduce general mobilization for another 90 days - until 14 May 2024.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant draft laws No. 10456 and No. 10457 have been registered on the Rada's website.

Martial law and mobilisation are set to expire in Ukraine on 14 February. Zelenskyy proposes to extend them for 90 days, i.e. until 14 May 2024.

This will be the tenth extension since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the "Voice" party, the bills will be adopted this week.

