Zelenskyy: new fair mechanism for reservations from mobilization of employees of enterprises will be developed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will soon develop a new fair mechanism for reserving employees of enterprises subject to military conscription.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

"We all support our soldiers, but without people working, there will be no salaries. It is very important to keep the economy going. But at the same time, we must not forget that we cannot leave the guys on the frontline without rotation. This is also very important. It is a priority today. Therefore, we adhere to this formula: you fight or work for the state," Zelenskyy said during a working visit to Cherkasy region.

According to him, it is also important to find a format to support businesses that operate openly and pay taxes.

"I have asked our economists and law enforcement officers to develop a special approach to businesses that operate openly and pay taxes. Honest Ukrainian business, so that during the war there will be no questions from tax authorities and law enforcement officers," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, such protection from the state should apply not only to managers and owners of companies, but also to their employees.