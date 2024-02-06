Biden will veto bill on aid to Israel without funds for Ukraine - White House

The White House will veto the bill on aid to Israel, as it is incomplete without spending on aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the White House's statement was quoted by Reuters.

The Biden administration wants aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as border security funding, to be included in a single package.

"The administration urges both houses of Congress to reject this political ploy and instead move the bipartisan Emergency Supplemental National Security Appropriations Act to the president's desk as soon as possible," the White House said in a statement.

For several months, the Biden's administration has been working with Senate Democrats and Republicans on a bill that combines reforms to the US immigration system, additional funds for border security, and billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

The $118 billion will also provide humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by global conflicts.

"The Administration strongly opposes this measure, which does nothing to secure the border, does nothing to help the people of Ukraine defend themselves against Putin's aggression, fails to support the security of American synagogues, mosques, and vulnerable places of worship, and denies humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians, most of whom are women and children," the statement said.

What preceded it

As a reminder, on 3 February, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that next week there would be a vote on a bill to provide more than $17 billion in aid to Israel.