Consequences of Russian strike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: two-month-old boy is killed, there are wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to strike at the territory of Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Veterynarne, Nesterne, Komisarove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, etc.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russian troops carried out air strikes in Synkivka, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Berestove.

A strike on Zolochiv

"A three-storey hotel in Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, was destroyed by two S-300 missile attacks by the occupiers around 2:30 a.m.

A two-month-old boy was killed. Three women were injured and hospitalised in a medical facility," the statement said.

Seven private houses, 19 civilian infrastructure objects (shops, cafes, kiosks), 2 administrative buildings, and at least 5 civilian cars were damaged.

See more: In Kharkiv region, SES sappers destroyed unexploded KAB-250 that fell into private yard. PHOTO

"Another terror against civilians. Rescuers recovered the body of a two-month-old boy born on 4 December 2023 from the rubble of a three-storey hotel. Three women aged 21, 28 and 39 were hospitalised with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds, including the mother of the deceased child. The Russians fired two S-300 missiles at night," Syniehubov later clarified.











Shelling of Kharkiv region over the day:

At 22:00 in Hlushkivka village, Kupyansk district, the territory of a farm was damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

After 21:00, the occupants struck the outskirts of Kruhlyakivka and Hlushkivka in Kupyansk district. In Hlushkivka, a warehouse on the territory of a farm was damaged.

At 20:50, an enemy shelling took place on the outskirts of Kozacha Lopan village, Kharkiv district. The type of weapon is being established. There was no information about casualties.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 6 February, the occupiers struck Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region.