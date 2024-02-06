Day in Kherson region: residential areas and port infrastructure are under fire. 5 people were killed

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of Kherson region, there are victims.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of Kherson RMA.

As noted, over the past day, the enemy fired 16 times at Kherson region, firing 181 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, MLRS and UAVs.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements and port infrastructure," the statement said.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 5 people were killed and 1 person was injured.