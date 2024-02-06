Russians have not used "Shaheds" in recent days, they are looking for new launch sites - OC "South"

The Russian invaders are currently looking for new sites for launching attack UAVs of Shahed type. This is due to the fact that in recent days the invaders have not used them.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the OC "South", Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy did not use (shaheds - Ed.) in the past days and nights. In particular, since the weekend. According to the Air Force's reports, they were not even used in other areas, and it is obvious that there are some difficulties," she said.

At the same time, the spokeswoman said that there was activity of cargo planes flying from "Tehran to Moscow".

"It is possible that they are also looking for new launch sites and are coordinating units to perform tasks such as massive drone attacks. For this purpose, it is also necessary to train personnel and distribute responsibilities and conduct general coordination of actions.

They are aware that we know where they were launched and the lessons learned from, for example, the attack on Belbek, and they are studying and drawing conclusions," summarized Humeniuk.

