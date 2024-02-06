The Times about Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi: "Iron General" vs. "the most effective salesman"
Western media reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi as a "potential rival."
This is stated in the material of The Times, Censor.NET informs.
The publication calls Zaluzhnyi an "iron general" and notes that today he can "boast 88 percent" of support. At the same time, the author calls Zelenskyy "the country's most effective salesman," who, after almost two years of full-scale war, has 62% support.
"Therefore, it is quite natural that the president sees his army chief as a potential rival and may be planning to fire him," the article says.
The publication also notes that "tensions between politicians and generals in Ukraine could turn Western partners away."
