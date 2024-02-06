US plans to double production of 155-mm ammunition to be transferred to Ukraine - media

The U.S. Army plans to double the production of 155-mm artillery shells used by Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression by October 2024. Production should increase from 28,000 to about 60,000.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Defence One with reference to Doug Bush, the head of the US Army's procurement department.

"The Army aims to double production of key munitions used in Ukraine by October," he said.

Production of 155mm artillery shells in the US is expected to increase from 28,000 last October (the last month for which exact figures were released - ed.) to about 37,000 in April and about 60,000 in October 2024.

The U.S. Army hopes to rapidly increase production in 2025 from just under 75,000 shells in April to 100,000 in October.

"This planned increase is due in part to a new plant the Army is building in Texas that will have a whole new way of producing shells, using brand new technology that we've never used before," Bush said.

It is noted that the availability of ammunition, especially large artillery shells of 155 mm caliber, does not allow Ukraine to match Russia in terms of firepower. Currently, Ukrainian troops produce about 2,000 shells a day, which is about one-fifth of the Russian volume.

According to Bush, the massive use of 155-mm ammunition may force the United States to reconsider the need for its own stockpiles.

"If increasing the stockpile is a way to reduce the risk of a protracted conventional conflict, then we need to pay attention to it," he emphasized.

According to Bush, the United States did not have to increase production of small artillery shells, tank shells or mortar shells for Ukraine, as the United States was able to meet Ukraine's needs without significantly depleting its own stockpiles.