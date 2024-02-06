Ukraine aid and US border security deal is "on the verge of collapse" in Senate - Bloomberg

A difficult bipartisan deal to impose new US border restrictions and unblock military aid to Ukraine is "on the verge of collapse" in the Senate. Republican support has collapsed in the face of opposition from presidential candidate Donald Trump.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Bloomberg.

As noted, Republican senators said Wednesday's scheduled vote on the measure was too early, delaying desperately needed aid to Ukraine for at least several more weeks and leaving the deteriorating situation on the border with Mexico unresolved.

Key Republican Senator James Lankford, who has been leading the extremely difficult negotiations on the border deal, expects a procedural vote on the agreement scheduled for Wednesday to fail. His colleagues say they need more time to review and amend the bill. Lankford called the draft "a work in progress."

The $118.3 billion deal was the result of months of closed-door negotiations in the Senate, but its prospects began to crumble shortly after negotiators announced the details late Sunday. Less than 24 hours later, Republicans - even those who had been open to the deal - rejected it.

"I think the proposal is dead," said Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee and a strong supporter of aid to Ukraine.

Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat and one of the Senate negotiators, called Trump "a bit of a puppet master" for Republicans.

