Ukraine’s defense industry to be integrated into EU defense industry, - von der Leyen

This will contribute to the convergence of joint planning between the armed and defense industries of Ukraine and the EU.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting of the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"As we look to the future, we have to think about Ukraine's defense capabilities as part of our defense capability, we have to think about Ukraine's defense industry as part of our own defense industry, and that is why we have engaged Ukraine in the preparation of our own defense industrial strategy. This is a first step that should facilitate the integration of Ukraine into some of our defense programs, with the consent of the European Parliament and Council, where appropriate," she said.

According to von der Leyen, this will not only help meet Ukraine's defense needs, but will also "promote rapprochement and joint planning between our arms and defense industries."

"Ukraine is a future member of our European Union, so it should become much closer to us in the defense sector," the European Commission President emphasized.

She reminded that more than 40,000 people have been trained in the EU so far, and member states have mobilized military equipment worth 28 billion euros to supply Ukraine.

"The European defense industry has increased its ammunition production capacity by 40%, we will supply more than half a million artillery shells by next month, more than 1 million by the end of the year, but this is certainly not enough," von der Leyen said.

