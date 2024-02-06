Rada extends martial law and mobilization for 90 days - until May 13 (updated)
The Verkhovna Rada supported Zelenskyy’s decree extending martial law in Ukraine for 90 days. Mobilization was also extended.
This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.
"The Parliament approved the Presidential Decree (#10456) on the extension of martial law. 335 VOTES IN FAVOR.
From February 14, 2023 for 90 days. Accordingly, until May 13, 2024. This was the tenth vote of the Rada for martial law," the statement said.
The Parliament also approved the Presidential Decree (#10457) on the extension of mobilization.
The decision was supported by 323 people's deputies.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password