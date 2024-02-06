Ukraine expects EU to increase supply of artillery shells as soon as possible - Kuleba

As long as the war continues, Ukraine will need to increase the volume of aid and ensure regularity of supplies. The soldiers on the front line are waiting for the EU’s decision, and Ukraine hopes that as many artillery shells as possible will reach our country as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a press conference with his Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

"We have discussed ways in which the European Union can increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine in the required quantity. There is a concrete understanding of what needs to be done and how. We welcome the EU's active position in finding these solutions and sincerely hope that they will be successful. I can say right away that Ukrainian soldiers on the front line are waiting for this decision and will be grateful to every European country that will help to ensure that as many artillery shells as possible reach Ukraine as soon as possible," Kuleba emphasized.

