Occupants planned to exchange traitors of Ukraine for their prisoners: access to secret data obtained - National Resistance Center

Cyber Resistance activists have gained access to the data set of the Russian penitentiary service in the occupied territory of Luhansk region, which reveals the Russians’ plans to exchange prisoners of war for their prisoners.

According to these data, the Russian prosecutor's office appealed to the head of the service in the temporarily occupied territories, Oleksiy Cherepovskyi, to provide lists for the possible exchange of prisoners of war to Ukraine.

It is interesting to note that the list of those who have long been held in the corners of Russian prisons due to the internal disputes of the occupiers includes those whose arrests were not officially reported and who were officially at large until recently.





"Ukraine's priority is our prisoners and their early release. Therefore, Russia's plans to exchange its citizens for traitors are unacceptable and can only be realized in the Kremlin's sick fantasies," the National Resistance Center emphasized.