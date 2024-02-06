ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8263 visitors online
News War
28 992 82

Verkhovna Rada finally adopts law on e-registry of persons liable for military service

військовий,мобілізація,квиток

The Verkhovna Rada has finally adopted Draft Law No. 10062 "On Amendments to Certain Laws on Improving the Procedure for Processing and Using Data in State Registers for Military Registration and Acquiring the Status of a War Veteran During Martial Law".

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Rada has reconsidered the decision on #10062 on registers for military registration. All six proposals received votes. After that, the text can be signed by the Speaker and then by the President.

There are 6 positions changed in accordance with Article 131 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the elimination of inconsistencies," the MP noted.

On 16 January 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the electronic register of persons liable for military service in general.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine plans to launch an electronic cabinet for persons liable for military service in the second quarter of 2024.

Watch more: Sniper hits occupier in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Author: 

VR (1926) registry (55) Iaroslav Zhelezniak (88)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 