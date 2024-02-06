Verkhovna Rada finally adopts law on e-registry of persons liable for military service

The Verkhovna Rada has finally adopted Draft Law No. 10062 "On Amendments to Certain Laws on Improving the Procedure for Processing and Using Data in State Registers for Military Registration and Acquiring the Status of a War Veteran During Martial Law".

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Rada has reconsidered the decision on #10062 on registers for military registration. All six proposals received votes. After that, the text can be signed by the Speaker and then by the President.

There are 6 positions changed in accordance with Article 131 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the elimination of inconsistencies," the MP noted.

On 16 January 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the electronic register of persons liable for military service in general.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine plans to launch an electronic cabinet for persons liable for military service in the second quarter of 2024.

