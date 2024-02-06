Maliuk on surveillance of Bihus.Info: Actions of some DPNS employees are "unacceptable and have already led to number of personnel decisions"

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk commented on the information about the surveillance of Bihus.Info journalists.

This is stated in a statement by the Head of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Maliuk reminded that the SSU fighters are fighting in the hottest spots of the frontline.

"They have destroyed more than $1 billion worth of Russian armoured vehicles, including more than 500 tanks. We are actively working and using UAVs. Our targets include air defence systems and military facilities in the occupied Crimea. Our unique Sea Baby and Mamai maritime drones have changed the deployment of forces in the Black Sea. In particular, 8 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were hit," the statement said.

"Under such circumstances, the actions of individual employees of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood are truly outrageous. Unfortunately, the measures taken to counter organised drug crime have not only led to information about the involvement of one of the editorial staff in the distribution of drugs, but also to the public dissemination of video materials.

I emphasise that such actions are unacceptable and have already resulted in a number of personnel decisions. Among other things, I sent a motion to dismiss the head of the SSU's DPNS, and the President of Ukraine signed a corresponding decree on 31 January," Maliuk added.

The SSU Head stressed that his position is unequivocal: the actions of individual employees cannot negate all the positive results achieved by the SSU during the war and cast a shadow on every representative of the Service: both those who are fighting the enemy inside the country and those SSU colleagues who are giving their lives on the battlefield for Ukraine.

"Any illegal actions must be punished," he concluded.

Spying on Bihus.Info

As a reminder, on 16 January, a video was posted online showing Bihus.Info employees allegedly taking drugs at a New Year's corporate party. The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, noted that the video showed part of the team, namely the cameramen. According to him, the journalists did not use drugs.

"The team is aware of the severity of the situation. Of course, the wiretapping and surveillance were illegal, and the goals of those who recorded are clear. But this is no excuse for what we saw on the video - namely, the use of illegal substances by several of our colleagues," the team said.

Bihus later said that the Bihus.Info team members had been under surveillance for about a year. And the New Year's corporate party was part of the security forces' operation.

The SSU opened proceedings on the fact of illegal wiretapping and video recording. It also seized discs with camera recordings.

Recently, Bihus.Info journalists asked for help in identifying people who were likely to be involved in the surveillance of the investigative team. It was also reported that Bihus.Info identified the SSU officers who were illegally spying on the journalists: they were from the Department for the Protection of National Statehood.