Poroshenko: Zelenskyy should submit draft law on mobilization to Rada, it is his constitutional duty

The leader of the European Solidarity party and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, emphasized that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should submit the draft law on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by Censor.NET

"For the ninth time, the European Solidarity team unanimously supports the decision to extend martial law and mobilization as drafts submitted by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine. Because it is the Head of State who, as his constitutional duty under Article 106, must submit and amend laws and mobilization legislation," he emphasized.

According to Poroshenko, the ES is ready to work with the changes proposed by the President, and not "with the junk that an odious deputy scribbled on the instructions of the Presidential Office."

"Only protecting the parliament from such pressure and restoring the parliament's authority can protect democracy today. That's why we demand, first, that journalists return to the lobbies of the Verkhovna Rada. Secondly, to resume live broadcasting of the sessions - there is no need to hide, the whole nation is at risk, and only deputies are protected by the lack of broadcasting. No one believes in this anymore," the leader of the European Solidarity Party said.

"Thirdly, to return the hour of questions to the government. Why do they come here only to demonstrate instead of the parliament exercising parliamentary control? Fourthly, pass draft laws on the Ukrainian church, on the protection of business entities - after a huge scandal with business, on the protection of journalists, on the protection of public figures. And stop surveillance not only of journalists but also of opposition deputies. That's enough," Poroshenko summarized.

As reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada an updated version of the draft law on mobilization.

